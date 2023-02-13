Rogers and Québecor reportedly discussing domestic roaming costs

Rogers and Québecor are reportedly discussing options to reduce how much Freedom Mobile customers are charged when they roam on Rogers’ network.

According to the Globe and Mail, the organizations hope the move will win approval from Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne to create a fourth leading wireless carrier under a $2.85-billion deal.

The Minister is responsible for approving the transfer of Shaw’s wireless licenses to Québecor subsidiary Vidéotron. But the Minister previously said he’s in no hurry to approve the merger. He wants the two telecom companies to firmly commit to “maintain affordable and accessible wireless service,” the Globe previously reported.

A source told the publication Rogers and Vidéotron are discussing several “commercial issues,” such as domestic roaming rates, to meet conditions from the government. The publication reports lower prices for domestic roaming rates will help Vidéotron reduce the cost of wireless plans.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Globe and Mail