Amazon Fire TV Sticks are up to 40 percent off

Now that the big game is over and you’ve secured leftovers, Amazon wants you to continue to sit in front of the TV and stream its content. Thankfully the Fire TV Sticks are available at a massive 40 percent discount today.

Here are the deals:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada