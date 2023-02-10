Watch the Galaxy S23 Ultra being put through its paces in durability test

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is a solid upgrade over the S22 Ultra, with an added S-Pen slot, a more durable Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen, enhanced night-time photography, and an upgraded 200-megapixel primary sensor.

In addition to solid new features, the new flagship’s body is reportedly as durable, if not more durable, than its predecessor.

In a durability test by JerryRigEverything, the S23 begins to show faint scratches at Mohs level 6, with deeper grooves formed by scratches at level 7. This happens to be the same as the S22 Ulta’s display durability, which means the upgrade from Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 doesn’t offer much of an upgrade when it comes to scratch resistance.

After scratching off all the sides of the device with a sharp tool, slightly bending the S-Pen splits it in half, before proceeding to scratch up the rear camera, including the main 200-megapixel sensor, with the same tool. It’s a harrowing experience just sitting through, hearing the tool rub off the new flagship device.

As part of the durability test, the S23 Ultra’s display was also put in direct contact with a flame from a lighter for 60 seconds, but that failed to damage the display in any manner. Bending the phone from the front and the back results in no flex, alluding that the device is “rigid as a rock,” which might help buyers feel okay for shelling out $1,649.99 for the new flagship device.

Image credit: JerryRigEverything

Source: JerryRigEverything