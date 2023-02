On this week’s SyrupCast, Patrick O’Rourke, Brad Bennett and Dean Daley chat about Samsung’s new Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra, and the smartphones’ recent launch event in San Francisco.

While the S23 and S23+ are nearly identical to their predecessors, the S23 Ultra offers a few notable upgrades, including a 200-megapixel camera. Enjoy as the pod squad reunites to chat about how good the snacks were at Samsung’s launch event.