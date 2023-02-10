Amazon discounts Echo Dot by up to 36 percent

Amazon has discounted its popular Alexa-enabled Echo Dot smart devices today. Perhaps it’s time to jump on the voice requests at these prices, which saves you up to 36 percent.

Amazon is also noting that if you “spend $400 or more on Echo devices and get 10% off. Limited time offer. Promo Code: ECHO.

Check out the deals here:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada