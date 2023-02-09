Netflix asks Canadians to set a primary streaming location by February 21

Netflix is cracking down on password sharing, and it’s doing so with haste.

We already know that sharing your Netflix password, within the same household, is something that Netflix is a-okay with. However, it would charge you $7.99 CAD per month, per person, to add up to two people outside of your household to your Netflix account.

We also know that users can set a primary location, and this is how Netflix will know if anyone is using your account from a different location and a different I.P. address.

Now, as spotted in a new Netflix email hitting Canadians’ inboxes today, the streaming service is asking subscribers to set their primary location by Tuesday, February 21st. The company says users can set or update their primary location when signed into Netflix from a TV that is connected to their home Wi-Fi network.

From the Netflix home screen on a TV, press left to open the app menu. Select Get Help > Manage primary location. Select Set by Email or Set by Text. A verification link will be sent to the account email address or phone number. Verification links expire after 15 minutes. If you do not receive the verification link by email or text, click Resend Email or Resend Text. Or you can choose another option or select Remind Me Later. Select Review Request in the email, or tap the link in the text message, then Review Request to continue. Select Set Primary Location. You will see a confirmation on your TV screen and receive a confirmation email. Select Continue to Netflix to start watching.

In the email, Netflix says you can still use your account while travelling (i.e. on vacation). “Watch while you travel. You can still easily stream with your personal devices or log into Netflix on a new TV, like at a hotel or vacation rental.” However, the streaming service did not mention how logging in from an IP not connected to your primary location would work.