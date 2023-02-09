Indigo’s website remains down one day after ‘cybersecurity incident’

Bookstore chain Indigo’s website remains down after it suffered a “cybersecurity incident” on Wednesday.

The company first posted about the issue on Twitter at 2:15pm ET/11:15am PT on Wednesday, providing an update later in the evening. The incident also impacts Chapters and Coles, bookstores under the Indigo brand.

The company said it’s working with third-party experts. “Our hope is to have our system back online as soon as possible. In the interim, our website will remain unavailable,” the update reads.

It’s unclear what the incident means for customer information. Various Twitter users brought the topic up in the comments to Indigo’s post, only for the company to say it will provide more information once it’s available.

Order delays are also possible, Indigo shared in one reply.

Hi there! At this time, you may experience delays with part or all of your order. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Indigo (@chaptersindigo) February 9, 2023

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: @chaptersindigo