What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early to mid-February 2023

Every month, Xbox brings new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Normally, these come in two waves spanning the first and second halves of the month, but this time, it’s a little different. The last batch of Game Pass additions spanned late January into early February — you can read about those here. This new wave, meanwhile, goes from early- to mid-February.

Highlights include the highly anticipated indie game Atomic Heart and Madden NFL 23 (right on time for the Super Bowl).

Read on for the full list. (Note: ‘Cloud’ refers to a game that can be streamed via Xbox Cloud Gaming to a variety of devices, including Android and iOS.)

Madden NFL 23 (Console and PC) — February 9 [EA Play]

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, Console, and PC) — February 9th

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (Cloud, Console, and PC) — February 14th

Cities: Skylines – Remastered (Cloud and Xbox Series X/S) — February 15th

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) — February 16th

Atomic Heart (Cloud, Console, and PC) — February 21st

Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on February 15th:

Besiege (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC)

CrossfireX (Cloud and Console)

Infernax (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Recompile (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Last Kids on Earth (Cloud, Console, and PC)

An Xbox Game Pass subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month for either Console or PC, while a $16.99/month Game Pass Ultimate membership includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Image credit: Focus Entertainment/4Divinity