Twitter functions down for some users globally

Twitter appears to be experiencing an outage, as users globally report not being able to see new Tweets.

According to Ookla’s Downdetector, the outage started roughly between 4:30pm ET and 4:50pm ET.

Users are also reportedly unable to publish new Tweets and send or receive direct messages (DMs). According to Downdetector, the outage is affecting Twitter on the web and also on the mobile app. Trying to publish a Tweet gives an error which says “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets,” as seen in the second screenshot above. Twitter uses AWS (Amazon Web Services) to host its servers, but the issue doesn’t seem to stem from AWS.

Access to the website is still active, and some users are still able to Tweet out and read new Tweets on their timelines. It is unclear what is causing the outage.

Developing…