TekSavvy upgrades its Cable 75 Unlimited internet package to Cable 100 Unlimited

Internet service provider TekSavvy is upgrading its Cable 75 Unlimited internet package at no additional cost to customers.

The change will give customers download speeds up to 100Mbps instead of 75Mbps and allow for more than 10 devices to connect at once, according to its website.

TekSavvy will send the approximately 28,000 impacted subscribers an email notifying them of the change. Customers aren’t required to take any action.

“Your monthly invoice amount will remain the same. The only thing that is changing is that you get more of what you love. Fast internet,” the email reads.

