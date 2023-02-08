Here’s everything that was revealed in February 2023’s Nintendo Direct

Nintendo held its first Direct presentation of the year on February 8th, and it was jam-packed with announcements.
Here’s the full stream if you want to parse through it:
But read on for a recap of quick everything that was featured during the showcase, with release dates:
- Pikmin 4 — July 21st, 2023
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Volume 3 — February 15th, 2023
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central — summer 2023
- Fashion Dreamer — TBA 2023
- Dead Cells Castlevania DLC — March 6th, 2023
- Tron: Identity — April 2023
- Ghost Trick Phantom Detective — summer 2023
- Deca Police — TBA 2023
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon — March 17th, 2023
- Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass — spring 2023
- Disney Illusion Island — July 28th, 2023
- Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass Wave 2 — February 8th, 2023 (Expansion Pass 3 and 4 were also teased but undated)
- Harmony The Fall of Reverie — June 2023
- Octopath Traveller II — free demo on February 8th ahead of February 24th game launch
- We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie — TBA
- Sea of Stars (from Canada’s Sabotage) — August 29th, 2023
- Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection (1-3) — June 1st, 2023
- Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp — April 21st (following an indefinite delay)
- Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe Epilogue reveal — February 24th, 2023
- Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games coming to Switch Online — February 8th, 2023
- Metroid Prime Remastered — February 8th, 2023
- Master Detective Archives Rain Code — June 30th, 2023
- Baten Kaitos 1+2 HD Remaster — summer 2023
- Fantasy Life: The Girl Who Steals Time — TBA 2023
- Professor Layton and the New World of Steam — TBA
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — May 12th, 2023 (yes — just a new trailer but no delay)
What are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments.
Image credit: Nintendo