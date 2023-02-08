Here’s everything that was revealed in February 2023’s Nintendo Direct

Nintendo held its first Direct presentation of the year on February 8th, and it was jam-packed with announcements.

Here’s the full stream if you want to parse through it:

But read on for a recap of quick everything that was featured during the showcase, with release dates:

Pikmin 4 — July 21st, 2023

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Volume 3 — February 15th, 2023

Samba de Amigo: Party Central — summer 2023

Fashion Dreamer — TBA 2023

Dead Cells Castlevania DLC — March 6th, 2023

Tron: Identity — April 2023

Ghost Trick Phantom Detective — summer 2023

Deca Police — TBA 2023

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon — March 17th, 2023

Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass — spring 2023

Disney Illusion Island — July 28th, 2023

Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass Wave 2 — February 8th, 2023 (Expansion Pass 3 and 4 were also teased but undated)

Harmony The Fall of Reverie — June 2023

Octopath Traveller II — free demo on February 8th ahead of February 24th game launch

We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie — TBA

Sea of Stars (from Canada’s Sabotage) — August 29th, 2023

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection (1-3) — June 1st, 2023

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp — April 21st (following an indefinite delay)

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe Epilogue reveal — February 24th, 2023

Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games coming to Switch Online — February 8th, 2023

Metroid Prime Remastered — February 8th, 2023

Master Detective Archives Rain Code — June 30th, 2023

Baten Kaitos 1+2 HD Remaster — summer 2023

Fantasy Life: The Girl Who Steals Time — TBA 2023

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam — TBA

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — May 12th, 2023 (yes — just a new trailer but no delay)

Image credit: Nintendo