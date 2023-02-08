New on Roku TV in February

Every month, Roku adds new streaming content to its Roku Channel. The channel features free content, including Roku Originals, movies, documentaries, TV series and live programming.

Check out the free new content available on the Roku Channel in February below:

Yogi Bear

Pink Panther 1

Pink Panther 2

Agent Cody Banks 1

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

A Grand Romantic Gesture

Mouthpiece

American Heist

Come to Daddy

What Keeps you alive

The Notebook — Available starting February 15th

Monster in Law — Available starting February 15th

Bewitched — Available starting February 15th

Silverado

The Cable Guy

The Deal

Meet me in Paris — Available starting February 10th

Emeril Cooks S2 — Available starting February 17th

To access the Roku Channel on your Roku device, press ‘home’ on your Roku remote and select ‘Streaming Channels.’ Select ‘Search Channels’ and look for the Roku Channel. Roku Channel base tier is completely free to use. You can also access the Roku Channel through the Roku app on iOS and Android.