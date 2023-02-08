Netflix password sharing will cost $7.99 in Canada, rolling out today

Netflix has confirmed official Canadian pricing for password sharing.

In a February 8th blog post, the company revealed that it will cost $7.99 CAD per month, per person, to add up to two people outside of your household to your Netflix account. These sub-accounts will have their own profiles, personalized recommendations, logins and passwords.

While we’ve known for months that Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing was coming, the Canadian price is a bit surprising. Last year, Netflix began testing the paywall on password sharing in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, where it cost 2,380 CLP (about $4 CAD) $2.99 USD (about $4 CAD) and 7.9 PEN (about $2.77 CAD), respectively. Therefore, the Canadian cost is at least double what Netflix has been charging in Latin America.

Netflix says the paywall is rolling out today in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain. However, there are some restrictions.

To start, Basic with Ads ($5.99/month) and Basic ($9.99/month) members cannot pay for extra members with whom they can share their passwords. Standard ($16.49) subscribers may pay for only one extra member, while Premium ($21.99/month) can purchase two additional users.

Meanwhile, Netflix is rolling out a suite of related new features, including:

Set primary location — this is how Netflix will know that anyone who uses your account from the same location (I.P. address) is permitted to do so

Manage account access and devices — a new ‘Manage Access and Devices’ page to make it easy to control everyone who has access to the account

Transfer profile — a way for people to transfer their profiles (including personalized recommendations, viewing history and My List) to a new account if they want to start paying for their own

Last week, Netflix’s support page briefly listed a 31-day sign-in requirement to verify your account as part of its password-sharing crackdown, but this was said to be an error and quickly amended. As a result, users were confused about Netflix’s actual stance. Even still, some questions remain. For instance, Netflix says you can still use your account while travelling (i.e. on vacation), although it’s unclear how long of a grace period you’d be given for that. We’ll update this story once more information becomes available.

Last year, Netflix confirmed it would begin charging for password sharing amid multiple quarters of losses, claiming that more than 100 million households were doing so. As a result, the company said it was leaving a significant amount of money on the table, and, therefore, wanted to crack down on it.

