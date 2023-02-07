Subway Canada is spreading Valentine’s Day love with new deals

February has back-to-back occasions and Subway Canada is celebrating with an assortment of deals. Both Valentine’s Day and Family Day are this month and there’s a lot of love to be spread. From now until February 26th, customers can save their money on their next trip to Subway.

Starting now, customers can get a discount on any footlong sandwich when ordering through the Subway app or online. By using code 2OFF for app and online orders, customers can save $2 until February 26th.

Starting on February 13th, Subway Canada is offering a buy-one-get-one offer on any six-inch sub and drink. When purchasing any six-inch sub and any drinks, customers can use code FREE6WKND to get one six-inch sub of equal or lesser value for free. This promo is only available for weekend orders from February 13th to February 26th.

Finally, Subway Canada is bringing back its discount on rice bowls and wraps. Introduced last month, customers can use promo code BOWLCOMBO to get $3 off any Signature Rice Bowl or Signature Rice Wrap when adding a drink and bag of chips, or two cookies. This promotion runs from February 13th to 26th.

The Subway Canada app can be found on iOS and Android.

Image credit: Subway Canada