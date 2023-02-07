OnePlus Pad can share cellular data with your OnePlus phone

OnePlus has launched its first Android tablet today, and it’s called the OnePlus Pad.

The OnePlus Pad could easily be one of the better Android tablet offerings of the year, as its specs speak for themselves. Before the specs, however, it’s worth going over what the tablet looks like.

The tablet features a CNC-machined aluminum casing that gives the handheld a premium look, alongside a large 11.61-inch LCD display with a rather unusual 7:5 aspect ratio. The display has a 2000p resolution with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz alongside support for Dolby Vision.

The bezels on the front are visible, though they aren’t overly obvious as they come in at 6.54mm on all four sides, resulting in an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. Further, the tablet comes out in only one colour, ‘Halo Green,’ which is an olive-like shade.

Specs-wise, the OnePlus Pad is powered by the Dimensity 9000 chipset, the first mobile chip to feature a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz. The Pad features 12GB of RAM, alongside a 9,510mAh battery, which OnePlus says ensures 12 hours of video watching, and a one-month standby life. For reference, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sports an 11,200mAh battery, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) features a 10,758mAh cell.

The Pad comes with 67W SuperVooc charging, allowing it to go from zero to 100 percent battery in roughly 80 minutes.

It also features a magnetic keyboard and a magnetic “OnePlus Stylo” (stylus). One Plus hasn’t shared much information about the two, other than the fact that the stylus features 2ms latency.

Other notable features include cellular data sharing, which allows the Pad to seamlessly connect with OnePlus smartphones and surf the internet by connecting to the Wi-Fi or mobile data through the smartphone. This removes the need to purchase a separate SIM card for the tablet.

“The cellular data sharing capability supports connections around 1-5 meters away,” wrote OnePlus. On the rear, the tablet features a centre 13-megapixel camera, while an 8-megapixel camera sits on the front.

It’s currently unclear when the tablet will be available to purchase in Canada.

Image credit: OnePlus

Source: OnePlus