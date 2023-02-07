Nintendo Direct officially announced for February 8

Nintendo has announced that its next Direct presentation will take place on Wednesday, February 8th at 2pm PT/5pm ET.

On social media, the company confirmed that the showcase will run for about 40 minutes and “mostly” focus on Switch games coming in the first half of 2023. As is normally the case, specific games were not teased.

Tune in at 2 p.m. PST tomorrow, Feb. 8, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023. Watch it live here: https://t.co/8ce3reaEig pic.twitter.com/Pmf41dQWIw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 7, 2023

However, we have some ideas of what we could see. The most obvious title — and one that lines up with previous reports — would be The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While the Breath of the Wild sequel is currently set to release in May, we haven’t actually seen much gameplay. There have also long been rumours of Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess HD Switch ports — not to mention a Metroid Prime remaster — that have yet come to pass. Meanwhile, Pikmin 4 is officially slated for 2023, so it may make an appearance.

We’ll find out more on February 8th. You can watch the Direct live via Nintendo’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Image credit: Nintendo