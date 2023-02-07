February 2023 security patch rolling out to Pixel Watch now

On the heels of Pixel phones getting the February 2023 security patch, Google is rolling out the patch for the Pixel Watch.

This time around, Google’s moving a little faster than before — in January, the Pixel Watch update came about a week after the smartphone update. Unfortunately, there’s not much exciting in the update. Google’s patch notes simply note that the update brings “the latest security patches for Pixel Watch users,” and that’s about it.

The over-the-air (OTA) update is rolling out now and will continue over the next week, but you can reportedly force the update by heading into Settings > System > System updates and repeatedly tapping the ‘Your watch is up to date’ screen (this has never worked for me, but your mileage may vary).

Android Police notes that this update once again doesn’t bring fall detection to the Pixel Watch. Google previously promised the feature would launch in the winter, but it hasn’t arrived yet — except for some lucky users who saw the feature show up.

Source: Google Via: Android Police