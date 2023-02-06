Xbox adds privacy world to Minecraft Education for Safer Internet Day

Xbox has launched a new world in Minecraft Education called Privacy Prodigy, a learning experience that intends to teach youth aged 7-18 about the importance of personal information.

Now available as part of Safer Internet Day, Privacy Prodigy will teach players about how to keep their data safe in the real world while in public, as well as where to store it. Xbox says each of the world’s challenges has been designed to help students and parents better understand who should have access to their personal data. They’ll also learn about how to protect their data and some steps to take should it become compromised.

Privacy Prodigy can be accessed for free in the Minecraft Marketplace in the Bedrock version of Minecraft.

In addition to the Minecraft initiative, Microsoft outlined a few other steps that parents and kids can take, including downloading the Xbox Family Settings app, reading over its Community Standards and discussing the Xbox Data Collection for Kids policies.

More information on Safer Internet Day as a whole can be found here.

Source: Xbox