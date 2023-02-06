SaskTel is bringing infiNET service to four communities in Southern Saskatchewan

SaskTel and South Saskatchewan Ready have partnered to bring infiNET service to four communities in southern Saskatchewan. These four communities include Bengough, Coronach, Rockglen and Willow Bunch.

SaskTel plans to start construction of these communities in 2023/24 and anticipates the majority of the households will be fibre ready by the end of 2024.

“Today’s announcement further demonstrates SaskTel’s commitment to bring more advanced and reliable communications services to all corners of our province,” said Don Morgan, the Minister Responsible for SaskTel. “I applaud those involved with South Saskatchewan Ready for the work they’re doing to ensure these communities have the tools necessary to succeed in the modern economy.”

This service will be powered by SaskTel’s fibre optic broadband network and can deliver speeds reaching close to a Gigabit per second (Gbps).

Further, the infiNET network can grow to support the evolving needs of SaskTel customers and the increasing popularity of cloud service, video streaming and smart technologies, according to SaskTel’s press release.