Samsung rolls out Galaxy Bud 2 update to improve charging

Samsung has rolled out an update for the Galaxy Buds 2 to improve the earbuds’ charging.

So far, only the South Korean version of the Galaxy Buds 2 have received the update, according to SamMobile. The fix is focused on charging stability and consistency.

Firmware version ‘R177XXU0AWA3’ is now rolling out in South Korea but will likely start releasing worldwide soon. The changelog update comes in at 3.06MB.

You can head to the Galaxy Wearable app, select the Galaxy Bud 2 and connect to your phone. Then, in the Earbud Settings, you can check to see if the update is available.

Source: SamMobile