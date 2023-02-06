PlutoTV Canada adds two new free fast channels

Los Angeles, California-based Pluto TV, which launched in Canada on December 1st, 2022, is adding two new channels to the ad-supported streaming service.

Exclusive new fast channels OUTtv Proud Shades of Black are now available with the service in Canada.

The OUTtv channel is making its worldwide debut, and serves 2SLGBTQ+ audiences “with a blend of rising stars and top talent in truly original programming.” The channel is launching with more than 400 hours of content, including an extensive collection of original series, documentaries, films and specials, specially made to “entertain, advocate for and galvanize global queer audiences.”

On the other hand, the Shades of Black channel celebrates Black Culture, offering an exclusive collection of studio and independent films, scripted and reality series, powerful documentaries, and specials that represent the global Black culture and community, right in time for Black History Month.

“This partnership speaks to our commitment, while also enhancing Pluto TV’s already vast channel lineup. We are proud to expand our library of hit shows and films to offer these new channels — OUTtv Proud and Shades of Black — exclusively to Canadians, completely free,” said said Katrina Kowalski, vice president of content, Pluto TV and Paramount+ in Canada.

PlutoTV is free to use/watch, and as a tradeoff, includes ads. The service is available now at www.pluto.tv and via the PlutoTV app for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung and LG devices, and via mobile apps on the App Store and Google Play.

Image credit: PlutoTV

Source: PlutoTV