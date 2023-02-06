iPhone reverse wireless charging could still be coming

Even though the feature is several years late at this point, reverse wireless charging might still make its way to the iPhone, according to a new report from 9to5Mac.

The publication says its sources indicate Apple intended to release reverse wireless charging alongside the iPhone 14 Pro but did not meet that deadline. However, Apple’s engineers are still working on the feature and hope to include it in a future iPhone release.

According to 9to5Mac, the necessary components to power reverse wireless charging have been included in the smartphone since the iPhone 12. Even Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack, which first released for the iPhone 12, hinted that Apple was working on the feature.

The publication says Apple is working on “wireless power out” firmware as the core of the reverse wireless charging functionality and that it could be tied to Qi2, the new version of Qi wireless charging that Apple is playing a significant role in developing.

Apple is also reportedly creating unique UI features for reverse wireless charging, including on-screen animations and sound effects.

Samsung first brought reverse wireless charging to its S series line with the S10, and it’s been offered in nearly all of its flagship devices since. While the feature isn’t incredibly useful, it does come in handy in certain situations, especially for charging wireless earbuds while travelling or in situations where you can’t pull out a charging cable. I know that I’d at least occasionally charge my AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) with the back of my smartphone.

Source: 9to5Mac