Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 can drive an estimated 581km per charge, says Natural Resources Canada

While it’s still unclear when Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 sedan electric vehicle (EV) will launch in Canada (you can’t even place a pre-order yet), more information about the anticipated vehicle is beginning to be released.

According to Hyundai and Natural Resources Canada, the EVs’ overall mileage comes in as follows depending on the model:

Ioniq 6 Preferred RWD Long Range (18-inch wheels): 581km

Ioniq 6 Preferred AWD Long Range (18-inch wheels): 509km

Ioniq 6 Preferred AWD Long Range AWD: 435km

Before you get too excited, it’s important to note that these are just estimates. In my experience, particularly with the Ioniq 5, the range is far less — especially under cold weather conditions. Still, this is an impressive range, especially from the RWD Long Range.

The automaker has still not revealed the range of the standard version of the Ioniq 6 or its Canadian price tag. In the U.S., it’s believed the Ioniq 6 will start at $44,000 USD (about $59,000 CAD).

