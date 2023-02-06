February Pixel update, security patch hits Pixel 4a to 7, 7 Pro

It’s the beginning of a new month, so it’s time for Pixel smartphones to get their monthly security patches. Phones from the Pixel 4a to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will receive the patch.

Google has posted the February factory image and OTA 13.9 files for all the handsets.

The update includes the following updates.

Accessibility

Fix for issue preventing touch interaction with Braille keyboard in certain conditions.

Audio

Fix for issue occasionally causing instability while Clear Calling is enabled in certain conditions for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Bluetooth

Fix for issue occasionally preventing connection with certain Bluetooth devices or accessories.

Framework

Fix for issue occasionally preventing Work profile calendar information from updating in the background.

Head over to the Settings menu to update your phone over-the-air.

Via: Droid-Life