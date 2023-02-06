February Pixel update, security patch hits Pixel 4a to 7, 7 Pro

It’s the beginning of a new month, so it’s time for Pixel smartphones to get their monthly security patches. Phones from the Pixel 4a to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will receive the patch.
Google has posted the February factory image and OTA 13.9 files for all the handsets.
The update includes the following updates.
Accessibility
- Fix for issue preventing touch interaction with Braille keyboard in certain conditions.
Audio
- Fix for issue occasionally causing instability while Clear Calling is enabled in certain conditions for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
Bluetooth
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing connection with certain Bluetooth devices or accessories.
Framework
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing Work profile calendar information from updating in the background.
Head over to the Settings menu to update your phone over-the-air.
Via: Droid-Life