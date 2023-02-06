fbpx
CRTC website and phone lines are back up

It's unclear what caused the outage

By Nida Zafar @nida_zafar
Feb 6, 202311:54 AM EST
Updated 06/02/2023 3:29pm ET: The CRTC says its website, phone lines, and applications are running again after an earlier outage.

It’s unclear what caused the outage.

MobileSyrup asked the CRTC for an explanation, but the question was not answered. “We apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused,” the organization said.

The original story is below:

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) says its website, phone lines, and applications are down.

It’s unclear what’s causing the outage. MobileSyrup will provide more information once it’s available.

