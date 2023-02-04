fbpx
Shopper’s Drug Mart Bonus Redemption event until February 8th

The redemption event could get you up to $100 off

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Feb 4, 20232:01 PM EST
Shopper’s Drug Mart Bonus Redemption event is on in-store and online until February 8th.

During the event, you can get up to $65 off when you redeem 50,000 PC Optimum points. You can get up to $140 off when you redeem 100,000 PC optimum points and $300 off when you redeem 200,000 optimum points. That’s anywhere from an extra $15 to $100 off, depending on how much you redeem.

Source: Shoppers, Llabinz

