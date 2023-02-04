Here’s what’s coming to the hottest streaming services in Canada this February

Each month MobileSyrup does separate rundowns of what’s coming to streaming services. We also so a curated guide of the hottest shows and movies coming to streaming services each week.

However, if you don’t want to go through each and every one of our links, here is your television guide-like list of everything coming to Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Paramount Plus and Disney Plus this month.

In Canada, a Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year. While a Paramount Plus subscription costs $9.99 CAD/month. Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.

In this article, we didn’t separate Starz from other Crave content, so it’s worth noting some of the content will cost an extra $5.99. A Prime Video subscription costs $8.25 per month, and lastly, Netflix starts at $5.99, but plans increase depending on whether you want multiple viewers, ad-free, and 4K content.

February 1st

Gunther’s Millions — Netflix

American Assassin — Netflix

Blow — Netflix

Blue Valentine — Netflix

Closer — Netflix

Crazy, Stupid, Love — Netflix

Fury — Netflix

Girls5eva: Season 1 — Netflix

John Q — Netflix

Legend — Netflix

Legion — Netflix

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous — Netflix

Mystic River — Netflix

Resident Evil: Retribution — Netflix

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter — Netflix

Spawn — Netflix

The Wedding Planner — Netflix

Vacation — Netflix

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies — Prime Video

The Mummy — Prime Video

Schindler’s List — Prime Video

Before 30 — Prime Video

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Disney+

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go (O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu): Season 1 — Disney+

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 2 — Disney+

The Challenge: Season 1 — Paramount Plus

Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn (special) — Paramount Plus

That Girl Lay: Season 1 — Paramount Plus

February 2nd

Freeridge — Netflix

Black Ice @9pm ET — Crave

Gary and His Demons: Season 1-2 — Prime Video

Mendarat Darurat — Prime Video

Beyond The Light Barrier — Prime Video

South Park: Season 25 — Paramount Plus

February 3rd

Class — Netflix

Infiesto — Netflix

Stromboli — Netflix

True Spirit — Netflix

Viking Wolf — Netflix

The Other Two: Seasons 1-2 — Crave

Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon — Crave

Firestarter — Crave

The Games Maker — Crave

Escaping the Taliban: Reporter’s Notebook By Genevieve — Crave

Bauchemin — Crave

The Colony — Crave

The Dirties — Crave

The Inhabitant — Crave

Get On Up — Crave

Madea’s Family Reunion — Crave

Madea Goes Jail — Crave

120 BPM — Crave

Beginners Guide to Endings – — Crave

Born to be Blue — Crave

Closet Monster — Crave

Toppen — Prime Video

The Estate — Prime Video

Harlem: Season 2 — Prime Video

Sing — Prime Video

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter — Disney+

Soul of a Nation Presents: Mi Gente: Groundbreakers and Changemakers — Disney+

As Seguidoras (The Followers): Season 1 — Paramount Plus

Infamously in Love — Paramount Plus

Murder in Big Horn: Season 1 — Paramount Plus

Stepping Into Love — Paramount Plus

February 4th

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile — Prime Video

February 5th

The Spectacular Now — Netflix

February 6th

Outlander: Season 6 — Netflix

Vinland Saga: Season 2 — Netflix

C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood: Season 1 @9pm ET — Crave

February 7th

Medieval — Netflix

All That Breathes @9pm ET — Crave

Baby Shark’s Big Show: new episodes — Paramount Plus

Coach Carter — Paramount Plus

A Crime on the Bayou — Paramount Plus

House of Lies (all seasons) — Paramount Plus

The Last Black Man in San Francisco — Paramount Plus

Polyamory (all seasons) — Paramount Plus

Selma — Paramount Plus

SpongeBob SquarePants: New episodes — Paramount Plus

Vanilla Sky — Paramount Plus

February 8th

Bill Russell: Legend — Netflix

The Exchange — Netflix

Alone: Season 6 — Disney+

American Pickers: Seasons 3-4 — Disney+

American Pickers: Seasons 21-23 — Disney+

Arranged: Season 1 — Disney+

Atlanta Plastic: Season 1 — Disney+

Broke-Ass Bride: Season 1 — Disney+

Dance Moms: Miami: Season 1 — Disney+

Dance Moms: Season 7 — Disney+

Empire of Light — Disney+

The First 48: Seasons 17-18, — Disney+

Forged in Fire: Seasons 2-3 — Disney+

Ice Road Truckers: Season 11 — Disney+

Intervention: Seasons 19, 21-22 — Disney+

Kindred — Disney+

Love at First Flight: Season 1 — Disney+

Me and Mickey: Season 1 — Disney+

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir: Seasons 1-3 — Disney+

Santo Maldito: Season 1 — Disney+

Storage Wars: Season 2 and 14 — Disney+

Storage Wars: Unlocked: Season 1 — Disney+

Oasis — There We Were… Now Here We Are (special) — Paramount Plus

February 9th

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem — Netflix

Dear David — Netflix

My Dad the Bounty Hunter — Netflix

You: Season 4, Part 1 — Netflix

February 10th

10 Days of a Good Man — Netflix

Forgetting Sarah Marshall — Netflix

Love Actually — Netflix

Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 3 — Netflix

Love to Hate You — Netflix

Your Place or Mine — Netflix

Pleasure — Crave

Downton Abbey: A New Era — Crave

Milton’s Secret — Crave

The Swearing Jar — Crave

Leverage: Redemption: Season 2 — Crave

Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records: Episodes 1-2 — Crave

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News: Season 1 — Crave

Transplant: Season 3 — Crave

The Grand Seduction — Crave

Into The Forest — Crave

Leap Year — Crave

Mack & Rita — Crave

Madea’s Witness Protection — Crave

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas — Crave

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween — Crave

Good Neighbors — Crave

Let Me In — Crave

Mean Dreams — Crave

Men With Brooms — Crave

Milton’s Secret — Crave

My Awkward Sexual Adventure — Crave

Somebody I Used to Know — Prime Video

Clarkson’s Farm: Season 2 — Prime Video

Farzi — Prime Video

Montana Story — Prime Video

For One Night Only — Prime Video

Palava — Prime Video

Crocodiles Revealed — Disney+

Dug Days: Carl’s Date — Disney+

Marvel Studios Legends: Season 2 — Disney+

Winnie the Pooh: A Valentine For You — Disney+

At Midnight — Paramount Plus

Boys in Blue (docuseries) — Paramount Plus

Orphan: First kill — Paramount Plus

February 11th

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark @10pm ET — Crave

Chupke Chupke — Prime Video

February 13th

Squared Love All Over Again — Netflix

Jodi — Prime Video

February 14th

All the Places — Netflix

A Sunday Affair — Netflix

In Love All Over Again — Netflix

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry — Netflix

Perfect Match — Netflix

Re/Member — Netflix

Planet Sex — Prime Video

Divorce Mubarak — Prime Video

Wild Wild Punjab — Prime Video

Lights Guns and Actions Season 2 — Prime Video

Dollface: Season 2 — Disney+

The Hair Tales: Season 1 — Disney+

Mila in the Multiverse (Mila No Multiverso): Season 1 — Disney+

Prime Time (Horario Estelar): Season 1 — Disney+

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 3 — Disney+

American Gigolo (1980) — Paramount Plus

Failure to Launch — Paramount Plus

Gigolos (all seasons) — Paramount Plus

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days — Paramount Plus

La La Land — Paramount Plus

The Loud House: The Really Loud House: new episodes — Paramount Plus

United States of Tara (all seasons) — Paramount Plus

February 15th

#NoFilter — Netflix

African Queens: Njinga — Netflix

CoComelon: Season 7 — Netflix

Eva Lasting — Netflix

Full Swing — Netflix

Hubert & Fanny: Season 1 — Netflix

The Law According to Lidia Poët — Netflix

The Mummy — Netflix

The Purge — Netflix

Red Rose — Netflix

The Nanny: Seasons 1-6 — Prime Video

Nasha– Prime Video

Manes — Prime Video

February 16th

The Upshaws: Part 3 — Netflix

Star Trek: Picard: Season 3 — Crave

Drag Race Belgique: Seaosn 1, Episode 1 @3:30pm — Crave

The Shield: Seasons 1-7 — Prime Video

February 17th

A Girl and an Astronaut — Netflix

Community Squad – Netflix

Ganglands: Season 2 — Netflix

Unlocked — Netflix

Thunder Bay — Crave

Mia and the White Lion — Crave

Wolfhound — Crave

The Nutcracker (2010) — Crave

Pil’s Adventure — Crave

Ozzy — Crave

Showtime! — Crave

Quentin Blake’s Clown — Crave

The Woman King — Crave

Just for Laughs 2022: The Gala Specials – Russell Peters — Crave

Gigi & Nate — Crave

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral — Crave

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls — Crave

50/50 — Crave

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys — Crave

Carnival Row: Season 2 — Prime Video

A Spy Among Friends– Prime Video

Drinkwater — Prime Video

An Ordinary People — Prime Video

Run & Gun

February 18th

Pokémon Animation on Crave — includes Pokémon: The First Movie, Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You! and more — Crave

Cloverfield — Prime Video

10 Cloverfield Lane — Prime Video

February 19th

I Care a Lot — Netflix

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir — Netflix

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 10, Episode 1 @11pm — Crave

February 20th

Rocketman — Netflix

Jumanji — Crave

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle — Crave

Marc Marquez: All In — Prime Video

February 21st

Altar Boy — Netflix

Perfect Match — Netflix

Hell of High Water — Paramount Plus

The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery– Paramount Plus

Sicario– Paramount Plus

Winchester– Paramount Plus

Wind River– Paramount Plus

Young Dylan: new episodes — Paramount Plus

Ze Network: Season 1 — Paramount Plus

February 22nd

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal — Netflix

The Strays — Netflix

Triptych — Netflix

The Low Tone Club (El Club De Los Graves) — Disney+

Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller: Season 3 — Disney+

Oasis — 10 Years of Noise and Confusion: Live at Barrowlands (Special) — Paramount Plus

February 23rd

Call Me Chihiro — Netflix

Outer Banks Season 3 — Netflix

That Girl Lay Lay: Season 2 — Netflix

The Infernal Machine — Paramount Plus

February 24th

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 — Crave

Oddballs: Season 2 — Crave

We Have a Ghost — Crave

Who Were We Running From? — Crave

The Marksman — Crave

1Up — Crave

Lignes de Fuite — Crave

Lord of the Rings (1978) — Crave

Sing — Crave

MTV Cribs: Season 19 — Crave

MTV’s Deliciousness: Season 3B — Crave

Children Ruin Everything: Season 2 — Crave

A Beautiful Mind — Crave

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds — Crave

Gulliver Returns — Crave

Source Code — Crave

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man — Crave

Remember Me — Crave

Secretary — Crave

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising — Crave

Cool Hand Luke — Crave

Die Hart — Prime Video

The Consultant: Season 1 — Prime Video

Brusier — Disney+

Growing Up Wild — Disney+

Margaux — Paramount Plus

Peppermint: So-Sigh-Ety Effect (Special) — Paramount Plus

Resistance: 1942 — Paramount Plus

February 25th

One Fight Night 7: Lineker vs Andrade II (Live Event) — Prime Video

The Challenge: UK (Season 1) — Paramount Plus

February 26th

French Exit — Netflix

Our Friend — Netflix

February 27th

The Grizzlie Truth — Crave

February 28th

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou — Netflix

Too Hot to Handle Germany — Netflix

I, Tonya — Paramount Plus

Interstellar — Paramount Plus

No Escape — Paramount Plus

The Loudest Voice — Paramount Plus

Santiago of the Seas (new episode block) — Paramount Plus

100 Things to Do Before High School — Paramount Plus

The Wolf of Wall Street — Paramount Plus