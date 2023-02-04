Here’s what’s coming to the hottest streaming services in Canada this February

Each month MobileSyrup does separate rundowns of what’s coming to streaming services. We also so a curated guide of the hottest shows and movies coming to streaming services each week.
However, if you don’t want to go through each and every one of our links, here is your television guide-like list of everything coming to Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Paramount Plus and Disney Plus this month.
If you want a more curated list, check out our weekly roundups here.
In Canada, a Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year. While a Paramount Plus subscription costs $9.99 CAD/month. Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for a Mobile plan, which includes access to HBO content. A $5.99 Starz add-on is also available.
In this article, we didn’t separate Starz from other Crave content, so it’s worth noting some of the content will cost an extra $5.99. A Prime Video subscription costs $8.25 per month, and lastly, Netflix starts at $5.99, but plans increase depending on whether you want multiple viewers, ad-free, and 4K content.
February 1st
- Gunther’s Millions — Netflix
- American Assassin — Netflix
- Blow — Netflix
- Blue Valentine — Netflix
- Closer — Netflix
- Crazy, Stupid, Love — Netflix
- Fury — Netflix
- Girls5eva: Season 1 — Netflix
- John Q — Netflix
- Legend — Netflix
- Legion — Netflix
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous — Netflix
- Mystic River — Netflix
- Resident Evil: Retribution — Netflix
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter — Netflix
- Spawn — Netflix
- The Wedding Planner — Netflix
- Vacation — Netflix
- Bodies, Bodies, Bodies — Prime Video
- The Mummy — Prime Video
- Schindler’s List — Prime Video
- Before 30 — Prime Video
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Disney+
- The Chorus: Success, Here I Go (O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu): Season 1 — Disney+
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 2 — Disney+
- The Challenge: Season 1 — Paramount Plus
- Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn (special) — Paramount Plus
- That Girl Lay: Season 1 — Paramount Plus
February 2nd
- Freeridge — Netflix
- Black Ice @9pm ET — Crave
- Gary and His Demons: Season 1-2 — Prime Video
- Mendarat Darurat — Prime Video
- Beyond The Light Barrier — Prime Video
- South Park: Season 25 — Paramount Plus
February 3rd
- Class — Netflix
- Infiesto — Netflix
- Stromboli — Netflix
- True Spirit — Netflix
- Viking Wolf — Netflix
- The Other Two: Seasons 1-2 — Crave
- Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon — Crave
- Firestarter — Crave
- The Games Maker — Crave
- Escaping the Taliban: Reporter’s Notebook By Genevieve — Crave
- Bauchemin — Crave
- The Colony — Crave
- The Dirties — Crave
- The Inhabitant — Crave
- Get On Up — Crave
- Madea’s Family Reunion — Crave
- Madea Goes Jail — Crave
- 120 BPM — Crave
- Beginners Guide to Endings – — Crave
- Born to be Blue — Crave
- Closet Monster — Crave
- Toppen — Prime Video
- The Estate — Prime Video
- Harlem: Season 2 — Prime Video
- Sing — Prime Video
- Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter — Disney+
- Soul of a Nation Presents: Mi Gente: Groundbreakers and Changemakers — Disney+
- As Seguidoras (The Followers): Season 1 — Paramount Plus
- Infamously in Love — Paramount Plus
- Murder in Big Horn: Season 1 — Paramount Plus
- Stepping Into Love — Paramount Plus
February 4th
- Lyle, Lyle Crocodile — Prime Video
February 5th
- The Spectacular Now — Netflix
February 6th
- Outlander: Season 6 — Netflix
- Vinland Saga: Season 2 — Netflix
- C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood: Season 1 @9pm ET — Crave
February 7th
- Medieval — Netflix
- All That Breathes @9pm ET — Crave
- Baby Shark’s Big Show: new episodes — Paramount Plus
- Coach Carter — Paramount Plus
- A Crime on the Bayou — Paramount Plus
- House of Lies (all seasons) — Paramount Plus
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco — Paramount Plus
- Polyamory (all seasons) — Paramount Plus
- Selma — Paramount Plus
- SpongeBob SquarePants: New episodes — Paramount Plus
- Vanilla Sky — Paramount Plus
February 8th
- Bill Russell: Legend — Netflix
- The Exchange — Netflix
- Alone: Season 6 — Disney+
- American Pickers: Seasons 3-4 — Disney+
- American Pickers: Seasons 21-23 — Disney+
- Arranged: Season 1 — Disney+
- Atlanta Plastic: Season 1 — Disney+
- Broke-Ass Bride: Season 1 — Disney+
- Dance Moms: Miami: Season 1 — Disney+
- Dance Moms: Season 7 — Disney+
- Empire of Light — Disney+
- The First 48: Seasons 17-18, — Disney+
- Forged in Fire: Seasons 2-3 — Disney+
- Ice Road Truckers: Season 11 — Disney+
- Intervention: Seasons 19, 21-22 — Disney+
- Kindred — Disney+
- Love at First Flight: Season 1 — Disney+
- Me and Mickey: Season 1 — Disney+
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir: Seasons 1-3 — Disney+
- Santo Maldito: Season 1 — Disney+
- Storage Wars: Season 2 and 14 — Disney+
- Storage Wars: Unlocked: Season 1 — Disney+
- Oasis — There We Were… Now Here We Are (special) — Paramount Plus
February 9th
- The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem — Netflix
- Dear David — Netflix
- My Dad the Bounty Hunter — Netflix
- You: Season 4, Part 1 — Netflix
February 10th
- 10 Days of a Good Man — Netflix
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall — Netflix
- Love Actually — Netflix
- Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 3 — Netflix
- Love to Hate You — Netflix
- Your Place or Mine — Netflix
- Pleasure — Crave
- Downton Abbey: A New Era — Crave
- Milton’s Secret — Crave
- The Swearing Jar — Crave
- Leverage: Redemption: Season 2 — Crave
- Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records: Episodes 1-2 — Crave
- Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News: Season 1 — Crave
- Transplant: Season 3 — Crave
- The Grand Seduction — Crave
- Into The Forest — Crave
- Leap Year — Crave
- Mack & Rita — Crave
- Madea’s Witness Protection — Crave
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas — Crave
- Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween — Crave
- Good Neighbors — Crave
- Let Me In — Crave
- Mean Dreams — Crave
- Men With Brooms — Crave
- Milton’s Secret — Crave
- My Awkward Sexual Adventure — Crave
- Somebody I Used to Know — Prime Video
- Clarkson’s Farm: Season 2 — Prime Video
- Farzi — Prime Video
- Montana Story — Prime Video
- For One Night Only — Prime Video
- Palava — Prime Video
- Crocodiles Revealed — Disney+
- Dug Days: Carl’s Date — Disney+
- Marvel Studios Legends: Season 2 — Disney+
- Winnie the Pooh: A Valentine For You — Disney+
- At Midnight — Paramount Plus
- Boys in Blue (docuseries) — Paramount Plus
- Orphan: First kill — Paramount Plus
February 11th
- Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark @10pm ET — Crave
- Chupke Chupke — Prime Video
February 13th
- Squared Love All Over Again — Netflix
- Jodi — Prime Video
February 14th
- All the Places — Netflix
- A Sunday Affair — Netflix
- In Love All Over Again — Netflix
- Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry — Netflix
- Perfect Match — Netflix
- Re/Member — Netflix
- Planet Sex — Prime Video
- Divorce Mubarak — Prime Video
- Wild Wild Punjab — Prime Video
- Lights Guns and Actions Season 2 — Prime Video
- Dollface: Season 2 — Disney+
- The Hair Tales: Season 1 — Disney+
- Mila in the Multiverse (Mila No Multiverso): Season 1 — Disney+
- Prime Time (Horario Estelar): Season 1 — Disney+
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season 3 — Disney+
- American Gigolo (1980) — Paramount Plus
- Failure to Launch — Paramount Plus
- Gigolos (all seasons) — Paramount Plus
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days — Paramount Plus
- La La Land — Paramount Plus
- The Loud House: The Really Loud House: new episodes — Paramount Plus
- United States of Tara (all seasons) — Paramount Plus
February 15th
- #NoFilter — Netflix
- African Queens: Njinga — Netflix
- CoComelon: Season 7 — Netflix
- Eva Lasting — Netflix
- Full Swing — Netflix
- Hubert & Fanny: Season 1 — Netflix
- The Law According to Lidia Poët — Netflix
- The Mummy — Netflix
- The Purge — Netflix
- Red Rose — Netflix
- The Nanny: Seasons 1-6 — Prime Video
- Nasha– Prime Video
- Manes — Prime Video
February 16th
- The Upshaws: Part 3 — Netflix
- Star Trek: Picard: Season 3 — Crave
- Drag Race Belgique: Seaosn 1, Episode 1 @3:30pm — Crave
- The Shield: Seasons 1-7 — Prime Video
February 17th
- A Girl and an Astronaut — Netflix
- Community Squad – Netflix
- Ganglands: Season 2 — Netflix
- Unlocked — Netflix
- Thunder Bay — Crave
- Mia and the White Lion — Crave
- Wolfhound — Crave
- The Nutcracker (2010) — Crave
- Pil’s Adventure — Crave
- Ozzy — Crave
- Showtime! — Crave
- Quentin Blake’s Clown — Crave
- The Woman King — Crave
- Just for Laughs 2022: The Gala Specials – Russell Peters — Crave
- Gigi & Nate — Crave
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral — Crave
- Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls — Crave
- 50/50 — Crave
- Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys — Crave
- Carnival Row: Season 2 — Prime Video
- A Spy Among Friends– Prime Video
- Drinkwater — Prime Video
- An Ordinary People — Prime Video
- Run & Gun
February 18th
- Pokémon Animation on Crave — includes Pokémon: The First Movie, Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You! and more — Crave
- Cloverfield — Prime Video
- 10 Cloverfield Lane — Prime Video
February 19th
- I Care a Lot — Netflix
- Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir — Netflix
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 10, Episode 1 @11pm — Crave
February 20th
- Rocketman — Netflix
- Jumanji — Crave
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle — Crave
- Marc Marquez: All In — Prime Video
February 21st
- Altar Boy — Netflix
- Perfect Match — Netflix
- Hell of High Water — Paramount Plus
- The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery– Paramount Plus
- Sicario– Paramount Plus
- Winchester– Paramount Plus
- Wind River– Paramount Plus
- Young Dylan: new episodes — Paramount Plus
- Ze Network: Season 1 — Paramount Plus
February 22nd
- Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal — Netflix
- The Strays — Netflix
- Triptych — Netflix
- The Low Tone Club (El Club De Los Graves) — Disney+
- Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller: Season 3— Disney+
- Oasis — 10 Years of Noise and Confusion: Live at Barrowlands (Special) — Paramount Plus
February 23rd
- Call Me Chihiro — Netflix
- Outer Banks Season 3 — Netflix
- That Girl Lay Lay: Season 2 — Netflix
- The Infernal Machine — Paramount Plus
February 24th
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5 — Crave
- Oddballs: Season 2 — Crave
- We Have a Ghost — Crave
- Who Were We Running From? — Crave
- The Marksman — Crave
- 1Up — Crave
- Lignes de Fuite — Crave
- Lord of the Rings (1978) — Crave
- Sing — Crave
- MTV Cribs: Season 19 — Crave
- MTV’s Deliciousness: Season 3B — Crave
- Children Ruin Everything: Season 2 — Crave
- A Beautiful Mind — Crave
- Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds — Crave
- Gulliver Returns — Crave
- Source Code — Crave
- Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man — Crave
- Remember Me — Crave
- Secretary — Crave
- Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising — Crave
- Cool Hand Luke — Crave
- Die Hart — Prime Video
- The Consultant: Season 1 — Prime Video
- Brusier — Disney+
- Growing Up Wild — Disney+
- Margaux — Paramount Plus
- Peppermint: So-Sigh-Ety Effect (Special) — Paramount Plus
- Resistance: 1942 — Paramount Plus
February 25th
- One Fight Night 7: Lineker vs Andrade II (Live Event) — Prime Video
- The Challenge: UK (Season 1) — Paramount Plus
February 26th
- French Exit — Netflix
- Our Friend — Netflix
February 27th
- The Grizzlie Truth — Crave
February 28th
- A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou — Netflix
- Too Hot to Handle Germany — Netflix
- I, Tonya — Paramount Plus
- Interstellar — Paramount Plus
- No Escape — Paramount Plus
- The Loudest Voice — Paramount Plus
- Santiago of the Seas (new episode block) — Paramount Plus
- 100 Things to Do Before High School — Paramount Plus
- The Wolf of Wall Street — Paramount Plus