Twitter to share ad revenue with creators

Twitter will now share revenue it makes from ads with creators.

In a tweet, CEO Elon Musk said the revenue will apply “for ads that appear in their reply threads.”

The specifics on how much creators can make remains unclear. All we know is that creators must be part of Twitter Blue.

The news comes as Twitter announced it will start charging developers to access its once free API, likely ending free access to some of the best Twitter adjacent apps on the market.