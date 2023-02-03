The Last of Us PC port delayed to March 28th

Naughty Dog is delaying The Last of Us Part 1 (TLOU) for PC’s release until March 28th. This is only a slight pushback from its initial March 3rd release date.

The developer says it needs an additional few weeks to ensure TLOU’s PC port meets its standards.

The Last of Us Part I PC will now be released on March 28. An update from our team: pic.twitter.com/lvApDT71Xj — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) February 3, 2023

The Last of Us TV show is now streaming on Crave in Canada. While the critically acclaimed TV show follows portions of the video game closely (at least so far), certain aspects have been adapted for television, providing more background to specific characters.

Source: @Naughty_Dog