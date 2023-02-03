ISP Start.ca reportedly joins Telus banner

Telus appears to have acquired internet service provider (ISP), Start.ca.

Peter Nowak, an executive at ISP TekSavvy, shared the news on Twitter. Nowak didn’t share how he confirmed the acquisition.

Got it confirmed: https://t.co/S8whcDkGM4, another indie ISP, has been quietly acquired by Telus. — Peter Nowak (@peternowak) February 3, 2023

It’s unclear how many customers the acquisition impacts and if it went through regulatory approval.

Additionally, Nowak states the telecom giant has also overtaken a second ISP, Altima.

MobileSyrup cannot independently confirm the news but will provide an update once available.

This isn’t the first time Altima’s name has been associated with Telus. Flanker brand Koodo partnered with the ISP in December to offer discounted internet services.

Both Altima and Start.ca serve Ontario residents.

Image credit: Shutterstock