Apple now has 2 billion active devices worldwide

Apple’s recent earnings report revealed less than stellar financial results, but on a more positive note for the company, the tech giant confirmed that it now has more than 2 billion active devices across iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch and its other products.
This is an increase from the 1.8 billion active devices number Apple revealed in January 2022.
“During the December quarter we achieved a major milestone and are excited to report that we now have more than 2 billion active devices as part of our growing installed base,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook during the earnings call.
Cook said that the tech giant’s recent device growth is related to first-time Apple Watch buyers and those switching from Android and PC to the iPhone and Mac devices. The CEO did not reveal specific numbers related to these statements.
In its Q1 2023 earnings report, Apple revealed that its sales during the typically lucrative holiday quarter were five percent lower than last year. For example, iPhone revenue fell to $65.78 billion USD (roughly $87.6 billion CAD) vs. $68.29 billion USD (approximately $90.9 CAD) estimated, down 8.17 percent year-over-year.
For an in-depth look at Apple’s Q1 2023 earnings, follow this link.