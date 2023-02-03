Acanac launches limited time offer – 6 months free internet for Start.ca and Altima Customers

Acanac is providing a new deal specifically for Start.ca and Altima customers.

For over 19 years, Acanac, an internet provider based in Ontario and Quebec, has provided internet service to its customers. Now, Acanac has announced a new limited-time offer for customers looking to save big on their monthly internet bill.

Start.ca or Altima customers who switch to any of Acanac’s internet services – including plans that offer speeds up to 1Gbps – will receive their first six months completely free of charge.

With the increase in competition in the telecom marketplace lately, this is a very competitive offer and good news for potential customers. It’s also important to note that this deal is only available for a limited time.

While most internet providers offer discounts at only specific speeds, this deal is available on any plan in the Acanac line-up, including speed tiers of up to 1Gbps in Ontario and up to 400Mbps in Quebec. The company is also waiving modem, installation, and activation fees. A one-year contract is required to obtain the 6-month offer.

If you’re a Start.ca or an Altima customer, this is an offer worth considering – especially compared to other deals currently in the market. You can check out the deal at acanac.com/altima or acanac.com/start.

This story is sponsored by Acanac. MobileSyrup publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content.