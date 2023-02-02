Where to stream viral Canadian horror movie Skinamarink in Canada

Over the past few months, you might have heard of an indie horror movie called Skinamarink.

After all, it’s been something of a viral sensation thanks to the likes of TikTok. What you might not have known, however, that it’s Canadian. Filmed by YouTuber Kyle Edward Ball in his native Edmonton for just $15,000 USD (about $20,000 CAD), the movie follows two children who cannot find their father and must deal with mysterious happenings in their home.

As a slow-burn experimental feature, it’s proven to be rather polarizing, but regardless, it’s certainly captured the internet’s attention. And now, after a small theatrical rollout in January, the movie is finally streaming worldwide, including in Canada, on Shudder.

The horror-themed service costs $5.99 CAD/month with a free 7-day trial. It’s available on a variety of platforms, including Android, iOS, Amazon Prime Video (as a channel) and the web.

Skinamarink isn’t the only Alberta production to recently take off. HBO’s hit The Last of Us series was also filmed in the province — a fact that the creators and stars, including Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, raved about to MobileSyrup. The series’ production designer even said he was surprised at how “clean” the province ended up being. Travel Alberta has also created an interactive map to let viewers view exact filming locations from the series.

Image credit: Shudder