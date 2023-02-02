Razer’s new wireless gaming mouse is its lightest ever

Razer today announced the upcoming release of its latest wireless gaming mouse, and it’s the company’s lightest mouse ever.

The Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition, according to the company, is the “best lightweight performance gaming mouse ever created,” coming in at just 49g. “Built as a result of years of meticulous craftsmanship and engineering, the Viper Mini Signature Edition is an ultra-high-end, hyper-lightweight wireless performance gaming mouse that is turbocharged with Razer’s best-in-class technologies,” reads the company’s press release. “After evaluating plastics, carbon fiber, and even titanium, we ultimately chose magnesium alloy for its exceptional properties,” said Charlie Bolton, Head of Industrial Design at Razer.

The gaming peripheral company says that it went beyond its normal design process to look at material selection and alternate industry designs. It went with an ultra-durable magnesium alloy exoskeleton chassis in the fan-favourite Viper Mini shape, resulting in a mouse that might become to perfect choice for gamers who demand both performance and comfort.

Each unit of the Viper Mini Signature Edition is crafted using an injection-moulded exoskeleton that is then CNC machined, polished, and passivated to reduce corrosion susceptibility. It is then painted and assembled while being inspected meticulously at each step.

When it comes to performance, the mouse features a Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3, and “true” 4,000Hz wireless polling rates. For reference, the Razer’s Viper V2 Pro has a max polling rate of 1,000Hz. In addition, the mouse features a fast 2C charging rate that allows it to charge fully in under 90 minutes. Razer says this is “four times the peak charging capacity of most other wireless mice.”

The Viper Mini Signature Edition comes with a pre-paired Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, a set of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Mouse Feet, a microfiber cleaning cloth, two Razer Mouse Grip Tape sets, and two alcohol prep pads. The mouse also comes with a three-year extended warranty, which might justify its $389.99 CAD price tag.

The mouse will be exclusively available on Razer’s website, with the first drop going live at 8pm PT/11pm ET on February 11th, 2023.

Learn more about the mouse here.

Image credit: Razer

Source: Razer