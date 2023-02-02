Nintendo’s Swtich game vouchers are back in Canada

Nintendo is currently offering Switch Online subscribers a special offer.

Nintendo currently has ‘Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers,’ with which, Switch Online subscribers can get two eligible games for a combined saving. Essentially, Switch Online users can buy a pair of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers and “redeem each one for a digital game in the voucher catalogue to score savings.”

A pair of vouchers cost $132.99, and here are the eligible digital games you can use them on:

Check out a list of all eligible titles here.

It’s worth noting that vouchers can be redeemed within 12 months from the date of purchase, giving members the option to choose when they want to use them. Further, members can accumulate up to eight active vouchers in their account, providing even more opportunities to add new games to their collection at a discount.

Learn more about the vouchers here.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Nintendo