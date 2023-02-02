Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Direct could stream next week

A new Nintendo Direct could stream this coming week.

Gian Bomb‘s Jeff Grubb, an often reliable source of video game leaks, recently said that “everything I’m hearing, and it’s all just sort of reiterating it, it continues to be the week of February 6th,” during his Game Mess Twitch show.

Given Nintendo has held Direct showcases in February in the past, it makes sense that the Japanese gaming giant would stream one again this year. On his show, Grubb mentions that Advance Wars 1+2 could be shown off. The game was originally scheduled to launch last year, but was pushed back to an unknown date due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, Grubb says the star of this Direct will be the Switch’s most anticipated title, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom given its May release date is slowly drawing closer. If a new Direct is coming, it likely won’t be long before Nintendo reveals its official broadcast date.

In other Game Mess-sourced news, Grubb also discussed Vancouver’s The Coalition cancelling two games and shifting its focus to Gears 6.

Source: Giant Bomb