Seth Rogen is letting people rent an Airbnb to get high with him

Seth Rogen has teamed up with Airbnb to give regular folks a chance at smoking weed with him.

On February 7th, Airbnb users will be able to book a one-night, $42 USD (about $56 CAD) stay at a Los Angeles residence that’s inspired by the Vancouver-born actor’s Houseplant cannabis company. While there, you’ll be able to take part in one of Rogen’s favourite pastimes, pottery, with Rogen himself, soak in the sun and raid the fridge. Rogen says that he’ll also sample Vol. 2 of his unreleased Vinyl Box Set, a trio of vinyl records with tracklists curated by both him and longtime collaborator, fellow Vancouverite Evan Goldberg.

Unfortunately, there’s a catch. The three bookings that will go live to the public on the 7th are only available to U.S. residents. Yes, that means that Rogen’s fellow Canadians are excluded. There isn’t any other option, either, like some sort of contest to fly Canadians to the LA retreat. That’s despite the fact that the partnership comes in support of Hilarity for Charity, Rogen’s non-profit to support families affected by Alzheimer’s through comedy-related initiatives.

It’s unclear why Canada has been shafted, although it’s potentially due to Houseplant’s exit from the Canadian market in 2021 after a split with co-producer Canopy Growth. At the time, Rogen said the goal was to relaunch in Canada, noting it was an opportunity to “evolve the brand.” There hasn’t been any word since on a Canadian relaunch.

So to any potential U.S. readers — good luck on getting to blaze with Rogen. For our Canadian readers, though, we have to sadly accept that Rogen has forsaken us.

Source: Airbnb