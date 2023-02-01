Tomb Raider Reloaded will launch on Android and iOS on Valentine’s Day

Tomb Raider Reloaded will release on Android and iOS on February 14th, 2023. The game soft-launched in some Asian markets in 2021, but this marks its official wide release.

Reloaded was developed by Burnaby, B.C.’s Emerald City Games and Montreal’s Onoma (formerly Square Enix Montreal) in partnership with main Tomb Raider studio Crystal Dynamics. Onoma’s involvement is particularly notable since the team, best known for acclaimed mobile titles like Lara Croft Go, was shut down in November shortly after being acquired by Embracer Group.

For the uninitiated, Reloaded is an isometric action-adventure game featuring roguelike elements. This means that throughout each run, Lara Croft will acquire new perks like XP modifiers and outfit-upgrading manuals to enhance her abilities.

Meanwhile, Crystal Dynamics is promising daily and weekly challenges like Temple of the Sun, a Gears of War-style ‘Horde Mode’ in which Lara must face waves of enemies.

On the whole, Crystal Dynamics intends for the game to be a celebration of the Tomb Raider‘s history after the game was delayed out of 2022, which marked the series’ 25th anniversary. To that point, Reloaded features veteran Lara Croft voice actress Keeley Hawes (Tomb Raider: Anniversary), as well as returning characters like Winston, Anaya Imanu and Werner Von Croy. Grammy-nominated musician Tina Guo has also overseen orchestral recordings of classic Tomb Raider themes.

Tomb Raider Reloaded will be available on iOS and Android as a free download with in-app purchases, or through Netflix Games at no additional cost without ads or in-app purchases. Pre-registration is now available on iOS (via the game’s website) and Android.

In addition to Reloaded, Crystal Dynamics is in early development on a new AAA Tomb Raider game that will be published by Amazon. Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter revealed last week that Amazon is planning its own Marvel-esque “cinematic universe” of Tomb Raider movies and shows. Meanwhile, Captain America star Hayley Atwell will also voice Lara Croft in an undated Tomb Raider animated series on Netflix.

Image credit: Embracer Group