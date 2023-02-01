Add to the nacho and chili during Super Bowl with these Soundbar deals

To amp up your TV experience during the Superbowl, you might want to check out this nacho and chili recipe. In addition, check out these deals on select soundbars. This’ll add to the food experience.
- VIZIO 20 2.0 Soundbar System with DTS Virtual for $167.90
- Samsung 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $168 (save 33%)
- Bose TV Speaker- Small Soundbar with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC connectivity for $269 (save 10%)
- Sonos Beam Gen 2 Compact Smart Soundbar for $549
- JBL Bar 5.0 Multibeam – 5.0 Channel Soundbar with MultiBeam Technology for $433.48 (save 28%)
- JBL Bar 5.1 Surround 550-Watt 5.1 Channel Soundbar for $499.98 (save 41%)
- Samsung Hw-t400/zc 2.0 40 Watt Sound Bar Speaker for $118 (save 34%)
- Bose TV Speaker- Small Soundbar with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC connectivity for $269 (save 10%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada