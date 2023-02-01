Netflix adds spatial audio to its top 700 titles

Netflix has announced that spatial audio is now available for more than 700 of its top titles.

This is a new perk for Premium subscribers ($21.99 CAD/month) at no additional cost.

With spatial audio, users streaming on devices with built-in stereo speakers or headphones will get more immersive, cinematic-esque sound quality. Spatial audio will be offered with movies and shows like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Stranger Things, Wednesday and Watcher.

To find out which content supports the audio format, look for a special ‘spatial audio’ badge on each title. Alternatively, you can type ‘spatial audio’ into the Netflix search bar.

Additionally, Premium members can now download titles on up to six different devices, up from four.

Image credit: Netflix