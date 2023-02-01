How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 in Canada

Samsung is hosting its 2023 Unpacked Event today, Wednesday, February 1st, at 1pm ET/10am PT, and we have a pretty good idea of what the Seoul, South Korea-based company plans to unveil.

The event comes roughly six months after the company’s last Unpacked event, where it unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, Buds 2 Pro, and more.

Epic nights are coming. Bring your epic moments into the spotlight. Join us at #SamsungUnpacked live, February 1, 2023. Learn more: https://t.co/usttQCp79p pic.twitter.com/q3PgsSqxlK — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 17, 2023

From what we know so far, Samsung is expected to show off its latest S-series flagships at the event, including the S23, S23+ and the S23 Ultra.

The new S23 and S23+ are expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, alongside 8GB of RAM. The S23 will likely sport a 6.1-inch 1,080 x 2,340 pixel resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the S23+ will sport a 6.6-inch 1,080 x 2,340 pixel resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, the former is expected to feature a 3,900mAh battery, while the latter is likely to be powered by a 4,700mAh battery.

The main highlight of the year, however, will be the S23 Ultra. Based on rumours, the flagship will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and feature a 6.8-inch, 1,440 x 3,080 pixel resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The main highlight is likely to be its 200-megapixel primary camera, alongside its high-level specs and S-Pen slot.

Samsung just announced #GalaxyUnpacked, where they're going to launch the Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Book 3 series. Use my link to pre-register to make sure you get the best deals and trade-in priceshttps://t.co/5BOdYnqKvd pic.twitter.com/5PGr6VaXKa — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 10, 2023

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 3 is also rumoured to appear at the S23 reveal. There will reportedly be several Galaxy Book 3 variants, including the Book 3, Book 3 360, Book 3 Pro, Book 3 Pro 360 and Book 3 Ultra.

Further, while there haven’t been any leaks or rumours regarding a potential Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds reveal, we can never discount the possibility of Samsung making surprise announcements at the event.

Whatever might be the case, you can follow along with MobileSyrup’s coverage of the event on our homepage as well as on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or check the showcase out for yourself on Samsung’s YouTube page, Samsung’s website or via the stream embedded below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gUM2wYKdxDA