FuboTV Canada launches three Disney Channels

Streaming service FuboTV has added a handful of Disney Channels to its Premium Package.

Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney XD are now included the package offerings. The additions join the other children’s channel offerings like Teletoon and Treehouse.

FuboTV has a variety of offerings, including TV shows and live sports events. The premium packages includes 72 channels, 61 of which are live. It costs $39.99 a month for customers who selected a monthly plan. The quarterly plan costs $34.99 a month, and the annual plan costs $31.67 a month.

The other option is to go the essential plan route, which offers 48 channels. The monthly option is on sale for $14.00 a month for the first three months, and the quarterly option is on sale for 1$4.99 a month for the first quarter. There is no sale on the annual plan, which will cost $16.67 a month.

More information is available on FuboTV’s website.

Image credit: Shutterstock