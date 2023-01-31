Staples Canada signs on to exclusively sell Bell wireless plans, devices

Staples and Bell have entered a multi-year agreement to sell Bell, Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile services.

Staples sales associates will man in-store kiosks that will come to Staples retail locations in “late spring.”

300 Staples locations will offer mobility services through the telecom brands. Internet, TV and home phone services through Bell and Virgin Plus will be available in most retail locations where Bell offers service.

“Staples is a leader in providing small and medium businesses the solutions they need to keep their businesses running smoothly, and we’re excited to partner with them to offer businesses superb internet, TV, phone, and mobility services on Canada’s largest and award-winning network,” Mirko Bibic, Bell’s CEO said.

The partnership will see Staples hire 800 employees across the country.

Source: Staples Canada