DoorDash Wendy’s and get $5 off your next three orders

Canadians can now order Wendy’s from DoorDash.

The two companies are partnering to “bring consumers more of the fresh-made, high-quality food they’ve been craving,” including menu favourite like the “iconic Baconator or classic Frosty,” said DoorDash’s press release about the partnership.

To celebrate the inclusion of Wendy’s on the app, DoorDash is offering Canadians $5 off on orders from the restaurant worth $20 or more until Thursday, February 12th. “Add your Wendy’s favourites to the DoorDash cart, and the discount will automatically apply at checkout,” wries DoorDash in the press release.

Canadians can get $5 off their next three Wendy’s orders worth $20 or more. Visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS to order.

Source: DoorDash