SaskTel rolls out 5G network to Lumsden, other rural communities

SaskTel is continuing to expand its 5G network to rural communities across Saskatchewan.

Its most recent expansion covers 11 locations, including the communities of Lumsden, Glaslyn, and Warmley. SaskTel’s expansion will also include Highway 80 and Highway 22.

“As Saskatchewan’s leading communications provider, we understand how important connectivity has become in the modern world and remain as committed as ever to ensuring our customers have access to the digital tools and technologies they need to connect to what matters most to them,” Doug Burnett, SaskTel’s CEO, said.

Tech giant Samsung powers the 5G network, which reaches speeds upwards of 1.2Gbps.

The expansion is part of SaskTel’s commitment to invest over $1.5 billion across Saskatchewan in the next five years. The company has made several other expansions under the same commitment, including bringing 5G to the Battlefords.

Image credit: SaskTel