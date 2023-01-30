Here’s how to turn on Gmail’s new package tracking feature

If you need to track a lot of packages, a new Gmail feature might be right up your alley. Google’s popular email app now has a built-in package tracker, though for the moment, it seems you need to enable it manually.

9to5Google detailed the new feature and noted that Gmail should show a ‘Track your packages in Gmail’ card at the top of users’ inboxes when the feature rolled out. However, that card isn’t showing up for everyone, but the feature is still available for a bunch of people.

To enable it on Gmail for Android, you can head into Settings > Select your email address > Scroll to General > Tap ‘Package tracking’ to enable it. The process differs slightly for iOS users, who need to first switch to the Gmail account they want to enable the feature for, then head into Settings > Scroll to General > Tap ‘Data privacy’ > Toggle on ‘Package tracking.’

In my own testing, I was able to turn on package tracking on Gmail on my Pixel 7, but only for my personal accounts — my work Gmail account didn’t have the feature. Moreover, the toggle for Package tracking wasn’t present on Gmail on iOS.

Once enabled, users should see a few things change in their Gmail app. First up, when browsing the inbox, emails with package tracking information should show an estimated delivery date in green text with a truck icon. Then when you open the email, you’ll see a card with more details about the package, including stages like ‘Order placed,’ ‘Shipped,’ and ‘Delivered.’ There are shortcuts to track the package or view the order details as well.

9to5 also notes Google plans to enhance the feature with proactive labels for delays as well as bring the email to the top of the inbox so it’s easier to spot. The package tracking feature will also make its way to Gmail on the web, but these changes will only arrive in the “coming months.”

Of course, if you prefer using a third-party app for package tracking (or if you’re like me and primarily do all your package tracking in a work Gmail that doesn’t yet have the feature), you can keep on doing that.

Source: 9to5Google