Apple reportedly working on foldable iPad for 2024 launch

It looks like Apple could have plans to launch a foldable iPad by 2024.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the rumoured device “will boost shipments and improve the product mix.” Beyond the fact that the tech giant’s first foldable will likely be an iPad, Kuo doesn’t offer more details on the device, including how big its display will be

Rumours regarding Apple working on a foldable device have circulated for years, with most speculation pointing towards the screen tech coming to the iPhone first. Given Samsung’s Fold and Flip lines are now on their fourth generation and generally are solid but expensive devices, it’s not surprising to see Apple seriously considering launching its own take on foldable display tech.

Thus, I'm taking a cautious approach to iPad shipments for 2023, predicting a YoY decline of 10-15%. Nevertheless, I'm positive about the foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 30, 2023

It will be interesting to see if Apple finds a way to put its own unique spin on a foldable as it has with other tech products it’s released years after key competitors. Perhaps the tech giant will find a way to make the display crease disappear.

Kuo goes on to say that iPad shipments in 2023 will experience a year-over-year decline with no new iPad refreshes in the next 9-12 months. The analyst expects the next Apple tablet to get a refresh will be the iPad mini in the first quarter of 2024.

Source: @mingchikuo