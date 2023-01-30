Anker slashes prices on portable chargers and robot vacuums

You know what you need to make your life better? A portable charger and a vacuum.
Think about it… while you’re out and about using your phone taking pics and videos you can charge it with the portable charger and also control clean your home on the go by commanding your vacuum to do work. Best of both worlds. Here are some deals:
- RoboVac G30 Verge for $279.99 (Save 20%)
- RoboVac LR30 Hybrid+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mop and Self Emptying Station for $499.99 (save 29%)
- eufy Clean G40+, Robot Vacuum, Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $429.99 (save 22%)
- Anker Portable Charger, 325 Power Bank for $44.99 (save 25%)
- Anker Portable Charger 10000mAh Battery Pack for $29.99 (Save 25%)
- Anker PowerCore 10000mAh External Batteries for $34.99 (save 5%)
- Anker Portable Charger, USB-C Portable Charger 10000mAh for $54.99 (save 17%)
- PowerCore 10K Portable Charger with Qi-Certified 10W Wireless Charging for $69.99 (save 7%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada