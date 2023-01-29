Seth Rogen’s Donkey Kong in the Mario movie is the stoned ape we all need

Forget the discourse surrounding Chris Pratt as Mario — the most important voice in The Super Mario Bros. Movie has finally been revealed.

Yes, we’re talking about Vancouver’s own Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong in Illumination’s upcoming animated movie.

In a brief trailer posted out of nowhere on Sunday, we see a bit more of a previously teased fight between Mario and Donkey Kong. After the Italian plumber dons his cat suit, Donkey Kong starts mocking him, and we hear Rogen’s iconic wheezing stoner laugh.

This is the first time we’ve heard Rogen as Donkey Kong, as previous trailers have only offered up Pratt’s Mario, Charlie Day’s Luigi, Jack Black’s Bowser and Anya Taylor-Joy’s Peach. In the end, Rogen’s Donkey Kong pretty much sounds exactly as you’d expect, but then, would we have it any other way?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will hit theatres on April 7th.

Image credit: Illumination/Nintendo