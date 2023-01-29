What’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in February 2023

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime in February.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Prime Video, and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in February.

Everything leaving Amazon Prime Video Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (February 1st)

Backdraft (February 1st)

Steve Jobs (February 1st)

The Game (February 1st)

Salt (February 1st)

City of Lies (February 1st)

Grown Ups 2 (February 1st)

Falling Water (February 14th)

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix

Wonder Woman 1984 (February 12th)

The Departed (February 13th)

Hereditary (February 14th)

New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-2 (February 14th)

Heartland: Seasons 1- 15 (February 28th)

Kim’s Convenience: Seasons 1-5 (February 28th)

Murdoch Mysteries: Seasons 1-15 (February 28th)

Schitt’s Creek (February 28th)

The Great Canadian Baking Show: Seasons 1-5 (February 28th)

When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5 (February 28th)

Leaving Crave in February